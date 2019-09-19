Akon Targets To Sign Olamide To ‘Konvict Music’

by Michael
Akon Signs Olamide
Olamide

It’s been a good year for Afro-music artist, from the signing and deals with international acts to having heavy rotation single that are very much recognized, we can say it’s been an awesome year for us and we are not backing out now.

In light of new events, Akon has just announced his interest in the signing of Nigerian Afro beats sensation Olamide to Konvict music worldwide, the announcement was made on American radio station that featured Akon in an interview.

Watch The Video Here:

