Alexx Ekubo Shades Colleagues Who Have Children Out Of Wedlock

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo who fondly calls himself ‘The breeze’ indirectly took a shade at some of his colleagues who have a baby or two outside wedlock.

The Abia state born Nollywood bad boy posted a photo on his Instagram page hinting that he would love to have a ‘mini -me’ but home training wouldn’t let him because he is a staunch believer of marriage before kids.

He queried his followers on when his ‘future to get married’ will come. Should we tell him?

