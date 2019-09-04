South African Businesses In Nigeria Deserve To Be Shut Down – Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has also reacted to the recent xenophobic attack on Nigerians by South Africans in their country.

Via a statement released by his media aide, Kunle Oyekunle, the Chief Whip of the ninth Senate and former Governor of Abia State said;

“The gruesome killings, looting, arson of property belonging to Nigerians and attack of Nigerian Embassy in South Africa is ill-conceived, disheartening and wicked.

“How can any sensible person attack and burn a fellow human being just because he or she has a feeling to do so?

“Those mindless criminals who attacked and prevented law-abiding Nigerians to freely conduct their businesses must be made to pay for their crimes.

“Arresting them is not enough. If the South African government fails to do more to protect the lives of Nigerians, there should be no reason to allow them to operate freely in Nigeria.

“All their enterprises deserve to be closed down including MTN, DSTV, Shoprite among others.

“In the spirit of brotherhood, we have supported them. Our doors have always been open, but it’s time to retaliate by shutting our doors,” he said.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu also commended President Buhari for sending a special envoy to South Africa.