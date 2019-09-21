Alleged Fraud: Fans Go Violent After Naira Marley Was Barred From Performing In Unilag (Video)

by Amaka

There was pandemonium at an event on Friday at the University of Lagos, Akoka, after Naira Marley was barred from performing by the school authorities.

Naira Marley
Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley

Reports claim the decision to stop him is as a result of his poor public perception and the on-going court case over internet fraud which was levied against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The controversial rapper is set to appear in court on the 22nd of October for the commencement of his alleged fraud trial.

Fans of the singer were highly displeased by this decision, thus, resorting to disrupting the event and also attacking other guests at the event

The singer has also reacted to the drama in an Instagram live video in which he stated that he was highly disappointed that he couldn’t perform because a higher percentage of his fans “Marlians” in Unilag already anticipated an eccentric Performance from him.

Naira Marley insinuated that some people might have been paid to block his performance so they can use his image to pull a large number of crowd for the event.

Watch the video below:

