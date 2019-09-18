Alleged Serial Killer Captured Leaving Hotel After Killing A Lady In Rivers (Video)

A CCTV footage captures the moment a man suspected to a killer was leaving a Hotel alone after he had checked in with a lady.
. . . Barely three days after a girl was strangled to death inside a hotel room in Rivers State, another has been killed in the same manner. . . The latest incident happened on Monday night and the body of the victim was discovered on Tuesday morning, inside the room of the hotel located along Stadium Rd, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt. . . This time around, the man suspected to be the killer was captured by the hotel’s CCTV. According to the video, currently being analyzed by the police, the duo checked in around 11:30pm on Monday. . . However, the alleged suspect left alone the following day. The lady was later found tied up and strangled after the suspected serial killer had already left. The Rivers State police are currently handling the situation.