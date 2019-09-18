Alleged Serial Killer Captured Leaving Hotel After Killing A Lady In Rivers (Video)

A CCTV footage captures the moment a man suspected to a killer was leaving a Hotel alone after he had checked in with a lady.

Another lady was found dead in the same manner on Tuesday inside a room of a hotel located along Stadium Rd, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt.

According to the video, the suspect checked-in with a lady around 11:30pm on Monday, but left alone the next day.

The lady was later found tied up and strangled after he had left.

The Rivers State police are currently handling the situation.

Watch the video below: