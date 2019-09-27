Almighty Tacha Has Been Evicted From Big Brother House (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide has been qualified from the popular reality show for portraying violence.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial housemate yanked a fellow housemate, Mercy’s hair during their recent altercation on Friday.

The act is against the rules and regulations of the game.

According to section 15 of the Big Brother Rule Book, physical altercation are not allowed.

Mercy, however, still remains in the house under close watch.

The curvy video vixen was given two strikes.

The fight started when Seyi called Mercy to come to the lounge so they could read Biggie’s scroll but the latter came out late and this did not go down well with Tacha.

Watch the video below: