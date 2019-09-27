“Ambassador Of Black Knuckles, Bleaching” – Tacha Blasts Mercy (Video)

Big Brother Naija BBNaija housemate, Tacha called Mercy a black knuckles and bleaching ambassador during their epic fight on Friday.

Mercy and Tacha
Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy and Tacha

The fight bewteen the duo almost went physical if not for the intervention of other housemates.

In a renewed fight, Tacha said:

“Am not fake like you, Ambassador of black knuckles. Bleaching ambassador. If you want to change your skin complexion you do it right dont do it left.”

Surprisingly, Mercy was mute while sitting on the chair with Mike.

Watch the video below:

 

