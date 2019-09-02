American Comedian Kevin Hart Suffers Spinal Injury In Car Crash

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart on Sunday suffered serious injuries after a car crash in the Malibu Hills.

According to local police, Kevin and two other people veered into a ditch in the Malibu Hills just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to report, Hart was not driving, and according to TMZ he and the vehicle’s driver both suffered “major back injuries.” The third person in the vehicle is a woman who did not require hospital treatment.

Scenes from the accident showed Kevin’s Plymouth Barracuda deep in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Police also confirmed that the driver of the car was not drunk at the time of the incident.

The Hollywood actor had purchased the vintage muscle car as a 40th birthday present to himself back in July.