Popular American singer, Jennifer Lopez, caused a stir after accidentally exposing her vagina while arriving at St.Tropez for the 60th birthday bash of Magic Johnson which held on Sunday, August 1st.

Read Also: Jennifer Lopez reveals she won’t be marrying Alex Rodriguez anytime soon

Arriving at the venue in the company of her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, the singer’s floral spilled skirt flipped aside and put out her vagina to full public glare.