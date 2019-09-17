American Singer, Rihanna Vibes To Burna Boy’s Song While Driving (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Who says it is not the best year for popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, having started the new year with a BET award, feature on Beyonce’s album and so on.

Well, Popular American singer, Rihana, also caught the hype around the Nigerian singer as she was caught vibing to his song while driving in her car.

The self-acclaimed African giant is currently on a musical tour around the world with his latest stop being Atlanta, USA.

Watch the video below:

