Amid Break-up Rumour, Burna Boy And Stefflon Don Spotted Kissing Passionately (VIDEO)

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don
Popular music entertainer, Burna Boy and Stefflon Don

Amid breakup rumour between Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, otherwise known as Burna Boy and girlfriend, Stefflon don, the duo has been spotted enjoying a passionate kiss at a popular club in Lagos.

The speculation about their break-up was rife when the self-acclaimed African giant was rumoured to have gone back to his ex, Princess Shyngle.

However, the recent loved up video between the singer and bae has put such thoughts to bed.

