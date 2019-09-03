Angry Nigerians Attack MTN Office In Uyo (PHOTO)

by Valerie Oke
Customer running out of MTN, Uyo office
Customers flee MTN office in Uyo

Angry Nigerians have launched an attack on MTN office, a South African telecommunication company operating in Nigeria, at Uyo following the xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Customers who had gone in for transactions at the office were forced to scamper for safety as the attackers besieged the premises of the South African company.

Read Also: Xenophobia: We Have Not Asked MTN, DSTV, Shoprite To Leave Nigeria – Abike Dabiri

The attackers looted the telecommunication office, shut it down and also threatened to burn it down but for the quick intervention of men of the Nigerian police who quickly moved in.

