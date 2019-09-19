Annie Idibia Celebrates Her Husband, Says ‘We Can’t Live Without Each Other’

by Valerie Oke
Annie Idibia and husband, Tubaba
Annie Idibia and husband, Tubaba

Annie Idibia has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, 2baba, who turned 44-year-old on Wednesday.

Annie stated that although, their love isn’t perfect, but one thing she is sure of is that they both can’t live without each other.

Read Also: Between Annie Idibia And Fan Who Adviced Her To Buy Bikini That Would Cover Her Stretch Marks

She described the legendary singer as one whose patience and tolerance has been key in sustaining their marriage.

See what she wrote below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our love isn’t perfect ! But one thing i am 1000% sure of is we CANT live without each other!!! Together we are STRONGER! No One Could Have ever love me the way u to do! lawwwwwdddd you make me laugh out LOUDDDD so much all the damnnn time 😂🙈 !! Thanks for filling our home with so much laughter and happiness! gosh! i know i push all your every buttons🤦🏾‍♀️ by now i 4 don get black eye 😂with my sharp mouth )but your patient is overwhelming, your Love is sooo HEALING 😩♥️ . For all the times i made u sad “I AM SORRY “😩 For all the times i didn’t listen “I AM SORRY” For all the times i doubted You “I AM SORRY “ And All The Times i didn’t love u enough “I AM SORRY” I L O V E U💕 H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y My World ♥️ #acoupleofforevers #UJAN #LYTID @official2baba 💝

A post shared by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1) on Sep 18, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

Tags from the story
2BABA, Annie Idibia
0

