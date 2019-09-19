Annie Idibia Celebrates Her Husband, Says ‘We Can’t Live Without Each Other’

Annie Idibia has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, 2baba, who turned 44-year-old on Wednesday.

Annie stated that although, their love isn’t perfect, but one thing she is sure of is that they both can’t live without each other.

She described the legendary singer as one whose patience and tolerance has been key in sustaining their marriage.

See what she wrote below: