Another Lady Murdered In A Hotel In Port-Harcourt

The police have again discovered the lifeless body of yet another lady in a hotel in Rumuola area of Port Harcourt.

This is coming few days after another lady was found dead in another hotel in the Rivers State capital.

Although the cause of death is yet to ascertain as well as the identity of the lady, the police have however started an investigation into the murder incident.

Not less than 4 young girls in Rivers State have been reported murdered in the last couple of weeks thus leading many to believe that there is a serial killer in the state as all his victims were strangled to death.