Another Plot To Massacre Kinsmen Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Underway: IPOB

by Verity

 

Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised allegations about a plot to attack Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s residence at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State.

This was made known by the group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Sunday morning.

The groups says it is calling on the international community and civilised citizens across the world to assist the group to put a stop on the proposed attack.

The statement reads thus:

“Another round of genocide looms at the front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State by a terror group.

“IPOB intelligence unit is gathering information on killer squad stationed in front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afaraukwu, the ancestral home of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu tonight.

“The assassins in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of our leader’s house in Isiama-Afaraukwu tonight better retrace their steps.

“We are calling on international community and civilised citizens across the world to be aware and prevail upon the perpetrators to withdraw their killer squad in front of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s compound.”

Read Also: Fulani Assassins Are Currently Outside My House: Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out

In 2017, Kanu’s residence was allegedly attacked by the Nigerian soldiers through a security exercise in the South East, called ‘Operation Python Dance’ — At least, 28 IPOB members were said to have died.

However, the Nigerian Army had denied any involvement in the said attack saying, “There was no surrounding of Nnamdi Kanu’s residence. It is not true,” said army spokesman Sani Usman.

Tags from the story
abia state, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Nnamdi Kanu, Umuahia
0

You may also like

Ministers to continue working till May 28 - Buhari

Ministers to continue working till May 28 – Buhari

SEE The 4 Reasons To Believe PDP Is Dispirited!!!

Only 30% of students will gain admission this year -NUC

Emir Sanusi being troubled by spirit of Igbo trader beheaded in Kano in the 1990's - FFK

Something frightful is about to happen in Nigeria – FFK

How I Survived After a ‘Family Member’ Poisoned Me – Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Recounts

Timi Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

“COZA PR Team Are Reporting People Talking About The Rape” – Twitter User Alleges

Pretty Female Pilot Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Co-pilot Husband (Photos)

‘BACK TO THE ’90s’ WITH MTV AND TECNO MOBILE

South African Media Personality Goes Completely Nude To Show Killer Curves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *