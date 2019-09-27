‘Any Of My Aides Who Insults Buhari Will Be Sacked’ – Governor Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has made it known that he will sack any of his aide who dares to insult President Buhari.

The governor also warned that any of his appointees who insults any governor or ridicules their achievements would have his or her appointment terminated.

Umahi said this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Francis Nwaze.

According to the statement; “The Ebonyi State Governor, David Nweze Umahi, has prohibited any of his political appointees from castigating or abusing the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari. Doing such to any government or any governor in this country has no value to add to his administration.”

“The Governor has advised that anyone who wishes to throw unnecessary stone against any of the above-mentioned leaders, should, in his or her own best interest, get ready to leave his government as such will attract immediate sacking.

“Any posting, henceforth, against the President, any governor or government from any of his appointees will attract immediate termination of appointment by him. If you want to castigate the President, his government or any governor, you must leave Governor Umahi’s government first. “How does such castigation help the governor’s government?”

The statement quoted Umahi as saying that the statement was his final warning to all his aides and others who have anything to do with his administration.