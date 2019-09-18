APC Blackmailed Me, Promised To Forgive Me If I Joined Party: ADC Presidential Candidate

by Valerie Oke
Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress(ADC) says the ruling All Progressive Congress pressured him to join the Party during the build-up to the 2019 presidential election so that he can be forgiven of the offence he did not commit.

According to Vanguard, APC dug up a case of over 10 years ago which happened during his time at the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) just to blackmail him.

“Just before the elections, there were pressures on me and I was even interrogated by security agencies over something that happened in the CBN about 10 years ago which was not even in my department. “They blackmailed me that if I join APC, I would be forgiven. I told them, why can’t they join me? I even asked them why can’t President Muhammadu Buhari come and join my party, ACD? “What does he have that I don’t have more than him? Is it their analogue generation that will save Nigeria? Somebody that has never even used a computer. What have they to offer Nigeria again?”

