APC Repaid Me With Evil For Good: Rochas Okorocha

Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has cried out that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC repaid him with evil despite his good intentions.

The Imo west senator, who made this known while fielding questions from journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, added that the party may go into extinction once president Muhammadu Buhari ends his second term.

“Unlike other governors from the north that rode on the name Muhammadu Buhari to power, the name Buhari had a negative effect on my campaign for second term. But I was determined to overcome that because I knew what we stand to gain. But today, the same party says they are suspending me.”

“If anything, the party repaid me evil for good. There was no challenge I did not face or bad name I was not called in my state. They brought in people who fought me when I was building the party at state level to fight me over the control of the party.

“I don’t want to talk about it but my party did not treat me well. I have never thought of leaving the party but what happens next will be determined by time. My only worry is that the party may disappear with the exit of President Buhari if the ongoing injustices are not addressed.”