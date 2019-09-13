APC To Lead 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty In 10 Years: Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Buhari-led administration will lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

Osinbajo made this known on Thursday while speaking in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state when he paid a courtesy visit to Muhammadu Bashar, Emir of Gwandu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, we can believe very strongly that we can achieve it with the collaboration with the state governors, ” he said.

Read Also: Atiku Vs Buhari: They Rigged The Court Too — Fani-Kayode

The vice-president, who revealed that he was in the state to promote petty trading, noted that it could alleviate the level of poverty in the country.

According to Osinbajo, “We are here in Kebbi for several things and to promote national micro, small and medium enterprises and petty traders business, and to inspect the renovation of market in the state, ” Osinbajo said.

“We give petty traders N10,000, when they pay back we increase it to N20,000. This is a very good program which is designed to help hard-working citizens of this country; they should be able to have support from the government no matter how little it is.”