APC Will Win Bayelsa, Kogi Polls — Tinubu

by Verity
Tinubu
APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu has said the party will coast to victory in the coming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Tinubu said this in Benin City, during the 90th birthday celebration of the Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri.

Tinubu told journalists that “I expect nothing less than victory in Kogi and Bayelsa States, who is the other party. ”

Read Also: 2023 Presidency: I Am Not Tinubu’s Campaign Coordinator: Senator Sani

Speaking about complaints that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has not done well for Kogi people, he said: “If you don’t have complaints in politics, then there is no democracy so we only pay attention to the noise in the market because we have so many apples, oranges and various fruits of different character but there is one thing that is consistent, this is a market of many branches and this is the broom; they will come together as a bunch to sweep clean all the debris of the past, that is it, we are going to win.

Tags from the story
bola tinubu, Yahaya Bello
0

You may also like

FG Directs TCN To Begin Distribution Of Electricity To Consumers

Revealed!!! Naira Marley was a wanted Criminal in the UK

Man reveals how ‘diarrhoea of the mouth’ landed Naira Marley in EFCC’s custody

Gov. Abubakar: Why Dogara, Other Bauchi NASS Members Are Fighting Me

Aliyu inaugurates ‘G7 Governors’ road in Dutse, backs call for Mu’azu, Metuh, others resignation

Woman caught stealing a bottle of groundnut oil from a supermarket, hides it in between her legs

Ekiti Labour Party Denies Posing Stumbling Block To Bamidele, Others Gov Aspiration

Wanted Nigerian journalist, Salkida arrested At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Court dismisses kidnapper Evans, 300m fundamental human rights suit

Saraki Says 8th Senate Must Make Laws That Favour ‘Doing Business’ In Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *