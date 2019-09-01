APC Will Win Bayelsa, Kogi Polls — Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu has said the party will coast to victory in the coming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Tinubu said this in Benin City, during the 90th birthday celebration of the Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri.

Tinubu told journalists that “I expect nothing less than victory in Kogi and Bayelsa States, who is the other party. ”

Speaking about complaints that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has not done well for Kogi people, he said: “If you don’t have complaints in politics, then there is no democracy so we only pay attention to the noise in the market because we have so many apples, oranges and various fruits of different character but there is one thing that is consistent, this is a market of many branches and this is the broom; they will come together as a bunch to sweep clean all the debris of the past, that is it, we are going to win.