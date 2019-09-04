Apologise To Nigerians Now, Ice Prince Tells SA Rapper, AKA

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani has reacted to the ongoing criticisms of South African rapper, AKA over his comments when South Africa lost against Nigeria during the African cup of nations.

The South African rapper has been under intense criticisms from Nigerians following the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Following this, the Nigerian rapper took to his twitter page to advise the South African rapper to apologise to Nigerians to end the death threats he has been receiving since the latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He tweeted:

