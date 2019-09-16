“Apologize Now Or Pay 500m For Damages” – Toyin Abraham Tells Lizzy Anjorin (Photos)

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has followed through with her threat by serving a defamatory lawsuit notice to her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

Information Nigeria recalls Anjorin had accused her fellow colleague of opening fake social media accounts to troll other celebrities as well as setting up an Instagram blog that reported that she (Lizzy) was subjected to a search for hard drugs at a Saudi airport.

In reaction, Abraham shared a post via Instagram revealing her plans on taking up legal actions against her colleague.

The new mother, however, demanded an apology while sharing photos of the lawsuit with the caption,

‘”Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up.”

The lawsuit also states that Anjorin will be fined the sum of 500m for damages if she does not comply with the notice within 24 hours.

See her post below: