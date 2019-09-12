Xenophobia: Apostle Suleman Moves To Airlift 20 Nigerians From South Africa

Apostle Suleman
Apostle Johnson Suleman

The general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has promised to cover the flight cost of 20 Nigerians in South Africa that want to return home.

The cleric made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon.

According to Suleman, those willing to return back to Nigeria should go to his church branch in Johannesburg and register there.

Read Also: Nigerians Who Fled South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks Arrive In Lagos

His words: Just heard 900 Nigs (Nigerians) want to return home from SA. I asked the flight tickets be bought for 20 Nigerians in South Africa who want to return home. I will take care of the cost..pls register at our church in Johannesburg. We will airlift more by God’s grace. God keep you all alive.

 

