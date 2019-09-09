Archaeologists Find Skeleton Buried With ‘2,100 Year Old iPhone’

An “iPhone” buried with the body of a woman in a grave believed to be over 2,000 years old has been discovered by some Archaeologists.

The discovery was made in the Russian republic of Tuva, known as “The Russian Atlantis”.

The area the body was found reportedly remains underwater for most of the year and can only be accessed in the months of May and June which was when the discovery was made.

Serbian Times reports that archaeologists have now named the woman “Natasha” and they called the object found buried with her an “iPhone”.

However, the object found with the body is, in fact, a rather large belt buckle, and the coins on it is believed to have been minted around 2,137 years ago.