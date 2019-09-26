ARMA: A Nigerian Startup Designed To Bridge The Booming Demand Gap For Data Scientists Globally

The January report from Indeed, one of the top job sites in the world, showed a 29% increase in demand for data scientists’ year over year and a 344% increase since 2013 — a dramatic upswing. But while demand — in the form of job postings — continues to rise sharply, searches by job seekers skilled in data science grew at a slower pace (14%), suggesting a significant gap between supply and demand.

Similarly, data from technology job site Dice, another leading job site in the world, showed the number of data science job postings on its platform — as a proportion of total posted jobs — has increased about 32% year over year, and the site considers data science a “high-demand skill.” Dice noted that the job postings are from companies in a wide variety of industries, not just technology.

It’s no surprise, given the high demand for data scientists, that salaries for the position are also elevated. According to an annual Dice Salary Survey, the role of data scientist carries an average salary of $106,000 a year. i.e. ₦38,213,000 as at September 2019

The demand for Data Analysts and scientists will only grow as companies continue to rely on data-driven insights and decisions.

To acquire and retain customers in today’s world where information is available to the average customer, companies need to harness insights within their data to personalize experiences at magnitude and scale.

Despite the desirable upswing in demand for data scientists, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for companies looking to hire competent professionals to do the job.

Data scientists typically are expected to have some fluency in at least one programming language — Python and R being the favourites. Data scientists also are expected to have training in statistical modelling, machine learning and programming. That’s why some of our courses in ARMA include a 3-day training in R Programming with Statistical Learning, 1-day training in The Art of Effective Data Visualization, and a 3-day training in Machine Learning

In August 2018, LinkedIn reported that there’s a shortage of 151,717 people with data science skills in the U.S., based on data from its platform. Combine that with a 15% discrepancy between job postings and job searches on Indeed, it’s evident that demand for data scientists outstrips supply.

We need to bridge this gap by building competent data analysts and scientists that are empowered to understand and maximize data interpretation and manipulation towards the development and implementation of effective business strategies geared towards overall global success.

Visit this link to know more about ARMA courses:

Data Science Course – https://arma.com.ng/courses/