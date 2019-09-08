Armed Protesters Hit The Streets; Ask Foreigners To Leave South Africa

There is a build-up of fresh violence in South Africa as armed protesters have hit the streets of Johannesburg, asking foreigners to leave their country.

Sowetan Live, a South African newspaper reports that the protesters, who wielded weapons such as knobkerries, are waiting to be addressed by Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a notable politician, and Zulu tribe leader.

This coming just as everyone thought the renewed xenophobic attacks on foreigners have been given a rest.