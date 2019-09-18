Armed Soldiers, Police Barricade Sahara Reporters Lagos Office

A new report has it that the office of SaharaReporters, an online platform, in Lagos state has been barricaded by men of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as soldiers.

According to reports, the staff of the company arrived work this morning but were denied access.

The security officials reportedly arrived on the premises at about 7am and called on everyone inside to come out immediately.

This is coming two months after the owner of the media outlet, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), over a nationwide protest tagged ”RevolutionNow, he was planning.