Armed South African Protesters Hit The Streets (Videos)

by Amaka

South African protesters have stormed the streets of Johannesburg in a renewed violence attack, requesting that foreigners evacuate their country.

South African Officers arresting protesters for looting
Information Nigeria had reported earlier that Sowetan Live, a South African newspaper revealed that the protesters, who wielded weapons such as knobkerries, are waiting to be addressed by Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a notable politician, and Zulu tribe leader.

Videos from the scene has surfaced online showing citizens of the country in their large number and South African officers arresting some of them for looting shops owned by foreigners.

Watch the videos below:

