Army Arrest UNIMAID Students Who Allegedly Posed As Boko Haram To Rob Students

Men of the Nigerian Army have arrested suspected male students of the University of Maiduguri who allegedly pose as Boko Haram members to attack their fellow students.

A video has since surfaced online, showing the boys being rounded up.

A senior military officer who spoke with newsmen said;

”All of them are claiming Boko Haram. What I fear now is that those who went to the University to attack that day may not be Boko Haram. It may be these students trying to attack students and to collect money. They may not be Boko Haram. They may not be Boko Haram. You know if you kill somebody’s goat now, you will shout Boko Haram”.

Watch the trending video below.