Arsenal Striker, Bukayo Saka, Sets Europa League Record For Arsenal

by Eyitemi
Arsenal began their Europa League campaign in impressive fashion by decimating German side, Eintracht Frankfurt, three goals to nil.

Goals from youngsters, Joseph Willock, and Bukayo Saka put the game to bed before Gabonese International, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the icing on the cake with the third.

As a result of Bukayo Saka’s goal during the contest, he is now the youngest player to score a Europa League goal for Arsenal. Just 18 years and 14 days old. Impressive isn’t it???

The Gunners now sit at the top of the group F table as a result of superior goal difference to Standard Liege.

