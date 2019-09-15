Arsenal Throw Away Two Goal Lead Against Watford

Arsenal was on course for victory after racing into a two-goal lead in the first half during their domestic league fixture against Watford at the Vicarage road before bottling up in the second half after costly errors from the duo of David Luiz and Sokratis.

Talented striker, Pierre-Aubameyang, had given the visitors the lead with his well-executed brace before the half time break.

Read Also: FC Copenhagen Sell Out All Home Jersey And Website Crashed After Signing Ex-Arsenal Star

At the end of the match, the Gabonese International stood hands on hips, wondering what he had just witnessed as a result of his team’s shambolic display.