Arsenal Vs Tottenham: Saraki Flaunts Sons At Emirate Stadium (Photo)

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki may be temporarily out of the Nigerian political scene but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying other aspects of life.

The former Senate president has shown his love for football and his favourite club, Arsenal FC, and was live at the stadium with his sons to see the match.

Although Arsenal’s encounter with Tottenham at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday ended in a draw, Saraki still gushed about the outing.

In a few tweets, he failed the resilience of his side to come score two goals despite initial situation.

He tweeted: That was a great game to watch. @Arsenal showed a lot of heart coming down from two goals down. Like Arsenal showed us, determination is key to turning things around. It is never too late to turn things around. Wishing you all a great week ahead.

Just getting to the Emirates stadium to watch the NLD (Arsenal vs Tottenham) with my sons, Seni and Niyi. Feels so refreshing to be able to watch the match of great rivals especially with family. I am sure fellow gunners are as excited for the Match. What are your predictions?