“Ask Basketmouth How Many Rats He Lived With In His Former House” – Frodd Jokingly Tells Mike (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd jokingly took a swipe at popular comedian, Basketmouth on stage during his comedy performance.

Frodd
Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd

The housemates were given their final Wager Task which was to present a comedy show with at least six acts and a compulsory stand-up comedy.

The Housemates were also allowed to put up individual performances, but by the end of it all, each of them must have featured in one.

During Frodd’s performance, Mike stood up from his seat, getting everyone’s attention while asking the former if he had seen a rat.

The Ultimate Veto Power holder jokingly told the former athlete, who was raised abroad to sit down and ask Basketmouth how many rats he lived with in his former house.

Read Also: FIFA Accused Of Rigging Votes To Favour Lionel Messi

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
basketmouth, frodd, Mike
0

You may also like

[Photo]: Nollywood actress Maureen Solomon pregnant after 12 years

Gospel Singer, KSB Explains Shocking Reasons Why She Is Not Respected In The Industry

Gospel Singer, KSB Explains Shocking Reasons Why She Is Not Respected In The Industry

This 64-Year-Old Grandmother Will Definitely Leave You Speechless

Cynthia Morgan sued over unpaid rent, tax evasion

“waoo P**sy too hot” — Nigerian Man Touches His Girlfriend’s Private Area as he Shows Her Off

All Roads Lead To Adekunle Gold’s Album Listening Party

NJC Hailed For Calling For Salami’s Reinstatement

Mercy Aigbe’s Hubby Claims Domestic Abuse Photos Are From Her Film ‘Victim’

OAP, Tosyn Bucknor Has A New Beginning Planned For Herself And Here’s Proof

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *