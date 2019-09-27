“Ask Basketmouth How Many Rats He Lived With In His Former House” – Frodd Jokingly Tells Mike (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd jokingly took a swipe at popular comedian, Basketmouth on stage during his comedy performance.

The housemates were given their final Wager Task which was to present a comedy show with at least six acts and a compulsory stand-up comedy.

The Housemates were also allowed to put up individual performances, but by the end of it all, each of them must have featured in one.

During Frodd’s performance, Mike stood up from his seat, getting everyone’s attention while asking the former if he had seen a rat.

The Ultimate Veto Power holder jokingly told the former athlete, who was raised abroad to sit down and ask Basketmouth how many rats he lived with in his former house.

Watch the video below: