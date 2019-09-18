#Assurance2020: Chris Brown Asks To Be A Part Of Davido’s Groomsmen (Photo)

by Amaka

Nigerian singer, Davido has revealed that international singer, Chris Brown intends on being a part of the groomsmen for his wedding.

Davido and Chris Brown
‘Blow My Mind’ crooner, Davido and American singer, Chris Brown

The singer took to Twitter to announce this, in anticipation of his wedding to his longtime and pregnant girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland coming up in early 2020.

Davido jokingly tweeted,

“Chris say he wan Dey my train oooo. Imagine Chris in attire”.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer finally proposed to his girlfriend after he had promised to give her an assurance in 2018.

See the post below:

