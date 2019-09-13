Assurance2020: See The Moment Davido Proposed To Chioma (Video)

Wedding bells as popular Nigerian singer, Davido officially proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Chioma Avril and she said ‘YES’.

The singer took to Instagram to announce the exciting news with a picture of him holding her hand while putting the huge engagement ring on display.

‘she said, ‘yes’. Big Rock #Assurance2020′.

Although, the music star had shared a photo of his introduction ceremony via his Instagram page in the penultimate week with the words,

“First of all INTRODUCTION, 🎊🥂🍾👰🏾🤵🏾”

The couple already have a hashtag for the forthcoming wedding which is #Chivido2020.

Watch the video below: