Atiku, Ezekwesili, Others Mourn Death Of Social Commentator, Stanley Nwabia

As many Nigerians, especially those on Twitter, are mourning the death of popular political commentator, Stanley Nwabia(@MrStanleyNwabia), prominent Nigerians like Atiku Abubakar, Oby Ezekwesili and Femi Fani-Kayode have taken to the micro-blogging platform to mourn the deceased.

Mr Stanley was said to have died early on Sunday following a failed blood transfusion procedure in Lagos.

See tributes below

Sad to hear about the passing of @MrStanleyNwabia. He was a great compatriot who fought against injustice and tyranny to the very end. This is a terrible loss for Nigeria. We shall miss dearly. May his soul rest in peace. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 29, 2019

How sad to read this terrible news of death of @MrStanleyNwabia ! One of active handles that tag me a lot. Wow. He was so young. Life! Wow. My heart deeply goes out to his wife and children. May the Lord God give his families the deepest grace, comfort and peace possible. 🙏🏾🤗 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 29, 2019