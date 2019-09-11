Atiku Vs Buhari: Security Beefed Up As Tribunal Delivers Judgment In Abuja

Security has been beefed up around the premises of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, where the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will deliver judgment in the petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging president Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the Feb. 23 presidential election.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), security personnel comprising mainly men of the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps mounted security checks at both ends of the stretch of the road to the court.

Read Also: Presidential Election Tribunal To Deliver Judgement On Wednesday

Lawyers and journalists who arrived the court premises located in the Three Arms Zone, were subjected to checks by security personnel, NAN reports.