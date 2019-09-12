Atiku Vs Buhari: ‘They Rigged The Court Too’ — Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the loss of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday.

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode and President Muhammadu Buhari

The former minister asserted that he was not surprised that the tribunal upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also Read: No Evidence INEC Electronically Transmitted Results To Server: Tribunal Declares

He pointed out that the president did not only rig the election but he also rigged the court; in reference to the removal of former chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

See his tweet below:

