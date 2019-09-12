Atiku Vs Buhari: ‘They Rigged The Court Too’ — Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the loss of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday.

The former minister asserted that he was not surprised that the tribunal upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He pointed out that the president did not only rig the election but he also rigged the court; in reference to the removal of former chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

See his tweet below: