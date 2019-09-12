Atiku Vs Buhari: Why I Am Withdrawing My Congratulatory Message — Fayose

Peter Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, has called on Nigerians to disregard his congratulatory message to President Buhari because his political Party(PDP) has indicated its interest to appeal the presidential election petition tribunal judgment.

Read Also: I Fear No Accusation; Fayose Brags As He Leaves Ekiti Assembly

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Fayose added that it is wrong for him to authenticate such message as a party man and believer in the PDP/ATIKU 2019 project

His words:

Nigerians should disregard any congratulatory message issued in my name on the outcome of the Presidential Election Judgment. My party has indicated its intention to appeal the judgment, and as a party man and believer in the PDP/ATIKU 2019 project, I can’t author such a statement.

See what he tweeted below: