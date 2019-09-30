AY, Williams Uchemba Recreate Mercy And Tacha’s Fight In Funny Video

by Michael
ay and William Uchemba
Nigerian Comedians AY and Williams Uchemba

Nigerian comedian AY and Williams Uchemba took to the stage to mimic the moment Mercy and Tacha got into an argument which led the disqualification of Tacha.

It was in the early hours of Friday that Big Brother Naija Housemates Tacha and Mercy got into the argument that ultimately led to Tacha being disqualified and Mercy receiving two strikes later on Friday.

READ ALSO: BBNaija: Why I Stopped Supporting Mercy: Bobrisky

Mercy pointed out that Tacha should do something about her body odour while Tacha fired back, saying that she doesn’t need to get her body done to sleep around with men like Mercy.

At a point, Mercy, who continued to mock Tacha as she was shouting, flipped her hair in her face and Tacha yanked Mercy’s hair in reaction.

Nigerian Comedians AY and Williams Uchemba have recreated the whole scene in a new funny video that is making rounds on the Internet.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija 2019, AY, mercy, Tacha, Williams Uchemba
0

You may also like

80% OF MEN ARE BORN POLYGAMIST; DON’T GO TOO FAR ABOUT THEM – ACTRESS LIZ ANJORIN

See The N40million ‘hair’ Singer Omawumi Wore To Dangote Daughter’s Wedding (Photos)

Cynthia Morgan Slams MC Galaxy For Ridiculing Tekno

Basketmouth Narrates How He Met And Fell In Love With His Wife

Daddy Freeze

‘Any Christian who prays for their enemies to die is going to hell’ – Daddy Freeze

Time Magazine Ranks Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria – No.1 “Selfie” City in Africa

Rihanna Gets New Ink On Her Wrist

Rihanna Gets New Ink On Her Wrist

SEE Mercy Johnson’s Look Alike [PHOTO]

How Bisola Aiyeola Got Into BBNaija After 8 Years Of Auditing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *