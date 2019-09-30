AY, Williams Uchemba Recreate Mercy And Tacha’s Fight In Funny Video

Nigerian comedian AY and Williams Uchemba took to the stage to mimic the moment Mercy and Tacha got into an argument which led the disqualification of Tacha.

It was in the early hours of Friday that Big Brother Naija Housemates Tacha and Mercy got into the argument that ultimately led to Tacha being disqualified and Mercy receiving two strikes later on Friday.

Mercy pointed out that Tacha should do something about her body odour while Tacha fired back, saying that she doesn’t need to get her body done to sleep around with men like Mercy.

At a point, Mercy, who continued to mock Tacha as she was shouting, flipped her hair in her face and Tacha yanked Mercy’s hair in reaction.

Nigerian Comedians AY and Williams Uchemba have recreated the whole scene in a new funny video that is making rounds on the Internet.

Watch The Video Here: