Babes Wodumo’s Show Cancelled In Zimbabwe Over Comments On Xenophobia

Babes Wodumo was booked to headline the Mapopoma Festival at the Victoria Falls Sports Club in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, from 29 to 31 December 2019.

In a recent update, the booking has been dropped by organizers of the event over her tweets, which supported xenophobia.

Recall that the South African singer was in a heated tweet exchange with Ice Prince over her tweets when the xenophobic attacks led to a showdown between Nigerians and South Africans.

She accused Nigerians of bringing in drugs into South Africa, an act she claimed led to the xenophobic attacks.

Babes Wodumo also alleged that Zimbabweans were stealing RDP houses meant for South Africans.

After all that Twitter heat, she came out to say her account was hacked and all that tweets weren’t from her.

Festival’s founder and operations director, Patrick Mhofu Musonza, confirmed that Babes Wodumo won’t be performing at the event in Zimbabwe:

“We wanted Babes to perform but after that tweet, the people who are going to the festival are after her head. Once she arrives in Zimbabwe, her safety is our concern. We are cancelling the event because of her safety and security concerns.”