Babes Wodumo’s Show Cancelled In Zimbabwe Over Comments On Xenophobia

by Michael
Babes Wodumo
Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo was booked to headline the Mapopoma Festival at the Victoria Falls Sports Club in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, from 29 to 31 December 2019.

In a recent update, the booking has been dropped by organizers of the event over her tweets, which supported xenophobia.

Recall that the South African singer was in a heated tweet exchange with Ice Prince over her tweets when the xenophobic attacks led to a showdown between Nigerians and South Africans.

She accused Nigerians of bringing in drugs into South Africa, an act she claimed led to the xenophobic attacks.

Babes Wodumo also alleged that Zimbabweans were stealing RDP houses meant for South Africans.

After all that Twitter heat, she came out to say her account was hacked and all that tweets weren’t from her.

READ ALSO – Domestic Violence! Watch the disturbing video of S.A singer Babes Wodumo being violently attacked by boyfriend

Festival’s founder and operations director, Patrick Mhofu Musonza, confirmed that Babes Wodumo won’t be performing at the event in Zimbabwe:

“We wanted Babes to perform but after that tweet, the people who are going to the festival are after her head. Once she arrives in Zimbabwe, her safety is our concern. We are cancelling the event because of her safety and security concerns.”

Tags from the story
Babes Wodumo, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Why Hushpuppi Was Hospitalized

Berger to Ajah: False rape accusation! In case you missed it, read full story here!!!

It’s unfair that I have millions despite not going to school – Tekno

I have never been married –Bisola

#BBNaija: “Any woman has the ability to behave like Cee-C” – Dabota Lawson defends Cee-C

Apostle Suleman’s Wife Set For Big Birthday Bash

Apostle Suleman’s Wife Set For Big Birthday Bash

Video Evidence Shows Peter Okoye Lied About The Congo Show

American Rapper T.I And Wife Expecting New Baby!!!

I betrayed a good friend because of a man, Tonto Dikeh confesses, apologises

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *