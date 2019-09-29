Baby Factory Discovered In Lagos, Pregnant Girls Rescued

The Lagos state police command has discovered a building in Isheri Osun area of the state used as a baby factory, where young girls are made pregnant and upon delivery, their babies are sold.

The police were said to have rescued 19 pregnant ladies between ages 15 and 28, and arrested two women: Happiness Ukwuoma, 40 and Sherifat Ipeya 54.

According to investigation, the pregnant ladies were lured with promises of employment from various states to Lagos, only to be forced into prostitution.

Vanguard reports that the ladies movements were restricted and that whenever any of them got pregnant, the suspects who posed as nurses, would monitor them until delivery.

Upon delivery, the babies would be taken to three different homes, from where they would be sold to ready buyers, especially women who are in desperate need of children, between N300,000 and N500,000.

A girl child is said to be sold for N300,000 while the boy is sold for N500,000.

It was also reported that the Police as at Saturday were able to trace four babies to 32 Owosho Street, Governor Road, Ikotun; 29 Olugbeyohun Street, Olakunle Bus Stop Abaranja; 4/6 Anomo Street, Abaranja and 14 Adisa street Ayanwale area of Ikotun, all in Lagos State.

Read Also: Three Children, Pregnant Woman Rescued As Police Raid Baby Factory In Lagos (photos)

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, speaking said, “At about 4pm on October 19, 2019, acting on the strength of information from a reliable source, detectives from Isheri Osun Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe, stormed a building at no 14 Adisa street, Ayanwale area Ikotun Lagos, suspected to be used for child trafficking, where 19 pregnant girls were rescued.

“The pregnant women were brought from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and the Imo States. The arrested suspects did not receive formal medical training but operate as nurses. They are natives of Imo and Epe, Lagos States respectively.

“The Command has launched a manhunt for the principal suspect, Madam Oluchi, from Mbano, Imo State. She is a mother of five. The young women were mostly abducted by the suspects for the purpose of getting them pregnant and selling the babies to potential buyers.

We slept with men only at night

One of the rescued ladies from Akwa-Ibom state, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “ My friend who left Uyo last year, called me to say that someone was looking for house help. I borrowed money to come to Lagos. One woman came to pick me at the park and brought me here. The next day, I was summoned by our madam, who told me that I would not leave the premises until next year.

Being a newcomer, my customers only came at night to have sex with me. So far, I have slept with seven different men before I discovered I was pregnant. I was told that after delivery, I would be paid handsomely and that if I decided to leave after then, I could. My pregnancy is in its second trimester”.

Asked why she did not contact her relative when she noticed she was forced into prostitution, she replied, “ My telephone was collected from me and given a non-android phone”

The Lagos State Police Command boss, CP Zubairu Muazu, as gathered, visited the scene and ordered the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID Yaba to take over the case.

Meanwhile, the command, according to Bala, “is working with other agencies and stakeholders in rehabilitating and resettling the pregnant girls and the babies. The investigation is ongoing, at the end of which the suspects will be charged to Court”.