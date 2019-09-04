Banky W Hails FG’s Withdrawal From World Economic Forum Holding In South Africa

by Verity

Nigerian singer Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has commended the country’s decision to pull out of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Cape Town, South Africa, over fresh xenophobic attacks.

There have been reports that Nigeria is making plans to recall Kabiru Bala, its high commissioner to South Africa.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was to represent Nigeria at the three-day forum ending on Friday, announced the country’s decision to withdraw from the summit over attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Hailing the decision, BankyW said only diplomatic pressure will solve the matter as Nigeria needs to channel her anger in the right direction.

He wrote: Now we are talking. Angry Nigerian youth lynching random innocent people, and looting businesses (most of which are owned by Nigerians AND employ Nigerians) will not solve the problems. Diplomatic pressure will. We need to channel all our anger in the right way.

