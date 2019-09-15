Banky W Rants As Arsenal Throw Away Two-Goal Lead To Draw 2-2 Against Watford

Popular Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, also known as Banky W has taken to his Twitter handle to rant after Arsenal FC threw away a two-goal cushion against Watford on Sunday to end the match in a stalemate.

According to the singer, the two-goal lead is enough for victory instead of having their fans thanking God that they got a draw.

His words:

Arsenal can’t you guys have mercy on your fans? It’s not fair. Auba putting us 2 goals up in the 1st half should be enough to win against Watford. Instead by the end you have us thanking God we escaped with a draw. Smh.

See what he tweeted below: