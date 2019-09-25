Banky W Reacts To Omoyele Sowore’s Bail

Nigerian musician cum politician, Banky W has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the recent ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja ordering that Omoyele Sowore be released by the Department of State Services.

In a series of Tweets, Banky-W said Nigeria is a county that prides itself in punishing the innocent.

“I’m so thankful that our justice system made the right call by granting the release of Omoyele Sowore. Nigeria has a way of punishing the innocent and trampling on the rights, dreams and hopes of the regular citizens.

“Every time our leaders do wrong and get away with it, we lose a little piece of our soul. We become numb, we lose hope, and we subconsciously accept that this is how things are and there’s nothing we can say or do to change it.

“You didn’t need to be a voter or volunteer for Mr Sowore to see that this was clearly an infringement on a basic human right and a grave injustice. Freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest is the unassailable right of every Nigerian citizen.

“May God bless those in our justice system who stood on the right side of history by doing the right thing. “May God strengthen, comfort and bless Sowore, his wife and family as they have endured the most difficult of times while only being guilty of attempting to speak up for a better Nigeria.”