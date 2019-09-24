Banky W Reacts As Court Grants Sowore Bail

Singer turned politician, Banky W, has shared that the next line of prayers is that all charges against Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, be dropped after a federal high court sitting in Abuja granted him bail on Tuesday, 24th September.

Speaking via a series of tweets, he went on to hail the judiciary for setting the embattled revolutionist free on bail.

His words:

I’m so thankful that our Justice System made the right call by granting YeleSowore‘s release. Nigeria has a way of constantly punishing the innocent, and trampling on the rights, dreams and hopes of the regular citizens.

Every time our leaders do blatant wrong and get away with it, we lose a little piece of our soul. We become numb, we lose hope, and we subconsciously accept that this is how things are and there’s nothing we can say or do to change it.

You didn’t need to be a voter or volunteer for Mr Sowore, to see that this was clearly an infringement on a basic human right and a grave injustice; freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest is the unassailable right of every Nigerian citizen.

The prayer now is that our Justice System will complete the process by ensuring that all the charges are dropped

