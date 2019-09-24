Banky W Reacts As Court Grants Sowore Bail

by Eyitemi
Banky W
Banky W

Singer turned politician, Banky W, has shared that the next line of prayers is that all charges against Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, be dropped after a federal high court sitting in Abuja granted him bail on Tuesday, 24th September.

Read Also: Banky W Rants As Arsenal Throw Away Two-Goal Lead To Draw 2-2 Against Watford

Speaking via a series of tweets, he went on to hail the judiciary for setting the embattled revolutionist free on bail.

His words:

I’m so thankful that our Justice System made the right call by granting YeleSowore‘s release. Nigeria has a way of constantly punishing the innocent, and trampling on the rights, dreams and hopes of the regular citizens.

Every time our leaders do blatant wrong and get away with it, we lose a little piece of our soul. We become numb, we lose hope, and we subconsciously accept that this is how things are and there’s nothing we can say or do to change it.

You didn’t need to be a voter or volunteer for Mr Sowore, to see that this was clearly an infringement on a basic human right and a grave injustice; freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest is the unassailable right of every Nigerian citizen.

The prayer now is that our Justice System will complete the process by ensuring that all the charges are dropped

See his tweets below:

Tags from the story
#Revolutionnow, banky w, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

3 Things We Think Of NLC’S N56,000 Minimum Wage Increment

Cristiano Ronaldo

JUventus Ace Star, Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Best Player Award (Photos)

Did Chris Attoh order the hit on his new wife? – What Social media is saying regarding murder of actor’s wife

Nigerian Dishes: Vegetable Sauce and Boiled Plantain

Wife regrets leaving her first husband

Senator Abbo

Nigerians React To Senator Elisha Abbo’s Apology

Young lawyer gets beaten after going to his former employer to ask for his outstanding salary(Video)

Most Nigerians will gladly put their faces under Buhari's smelly old a** and literally eat his sh*t - Fani Kayode

Fani-Kayode begs Kwankwaso notbto leave PDP

My wife curses me with her private part – Pastor tells court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *