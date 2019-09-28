Barcelona Defeat Getafe To Record First Away Win Of The Season

Spanish champions, FC Barcelona, defeat Getafe by two goals to nil to secure their first away win across all competition in the current season.

Uruguayan International, Luiz Suarez, opened the scoring for the visitors just on the stroke of half time to ease off the pressure as they had started the match terribly.

The second half of the match then became a more tensed one as the home team poured forward in search of an equalizer before Júnior Firpo slotted the second goal on the counter to secure a vital away win.