Barcelona Set Unprecedented Club Record In 21st Century

by Olayemi Oladotun

FC Barcelona set an unprecedented club record on Saturday night after losing away at early table leader, Granada.

Lionel Messi
Barcelona’s captain, Lionel Messi

Barcelona threw on their stars of the present and the future on Saturday but neither Lionel Messi nor Ansu Fati could save them from a dismal 2-0 defeat away at Granada.

Messi was still not deemed fit enough to start at Granada while Fati, the 16-year-old who has lit up La Liga in recent weeks, also began the game on the bench.

But while both came on at half-time with Barca trailing to Ramon Azeez’s opener, it was Granada that scored again, Alvaro Vadillo converting a penalty after Arturo Vidal was found guilty of a handball.

Barcelona has now won only two of their opening five league games and none away from Camp Nou, this their second loss already, just one fewer than the three they suffered during the entirety of last season.

With seven points on the board, this is their worst start to a season since 1994, a club record in the 21st century.

 

