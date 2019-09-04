Basketmouth Cancels Event He Was Billed To Attend In South Africa

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has shown just how upset he is with South Africa over the recent xenophobic attack on Nigerians in their country.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to announce that he will not be attending the Comic Choice Awards he was set to attend in the country this weekend.

This is coming after singer Tiwa Savage pulled out a show she was billed to attend in South Africa in a few days.

Social media has been abuzz with news and videos of how Nigerians in South Africa were killed and their properties destroyed by citizens of the country.