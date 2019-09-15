Basketmouth Reacts To His Wife’s Birthday Surprise

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha commonly referred to as Basketmouth has set the internet buzzing this morning with his reaction to the birthday surprise he got from his wife.

The comedian who turned 41 on Saturday got a surprise birthday rendition from a choral group sponsored by his wife, Elsie Okpocha.

However, in a shocking reaction, the comedian while sharing a video of the moment on his Instagram page revealed that he would have loved a car or a party.

